Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Miss Universe contestant Iris Mittenaere of France reacts after winning the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on January 30, 2017. — AFP picMANILA, Jan 30 — A 24-year-old woman from Paris won the Miss Universe crown in a three-hour show in Manila today that focused on diversity and overcoming life struggles, besting 85 other hopefuls from all over the world.

Iris Mittenaere, who is pursuing a degree in dental surgery, won the 65th edition of the annual competition hosted for the third time by the Philippines.

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier is first runner-up while Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar was declared second runner-up. — AFP