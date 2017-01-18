Miranda Kerr turns denim designer for LA brand Mother

Miranda Kerr on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 18 — Miranda Kerr’s debut denim collection has been unveiled.

The model-turned-designer teamed up with high-end LA brand Mother on a 12-piece limited-edition capsule collection that will see a portion of the proceeds donated to charity.

‘MirandaxMother’ channels the brand’s laid-back California style, with the everyday off-duty model look that Kerr has perfected over the course of her fashion career.

From a cropped denim jumpsuit to thigh-skimming cut-off shorts, the series is full of fashion-forward basics with a 1960s and 70s vibe.

There is a flared jean, a skinny ankle-length jean, and a button-down denim skirt, as well as cropped T-shirts and a simple navy sweater.

The pieces range in price from US$105 - US$325 (RM468.56 to RM1,450.31) .

The star took to Instagram to share a few snaps of herself modeling the collection with her 10.5 million followers, styling the basic pieces with fun accessories such as metallic boots and white retro sunglasses.

A portion of the sales profits from the MirandaxMother collection will go to The Royal Women’s Hospital Foundation, an Australia-based foundation that cares for premature babies and their families, via life-saving equipment.

Although this is Kerr’s biggest major fashion collaboration to date, the model has had a chance to cut her teeth in the industry thanks to previous projects that have seen her design a handbag for Samantha Thavasa and china pieces for Royal Albert.

To shop the MirandaxMother collection, visit https://www.motherdenim.com/miranda-mother. — AFP-Relaxnews