Milan Fashion Week goes bold on beauty

Gigi Hadid with a blonde crop at Moschino. — AFP picMILAN, Sept 22 — Milan Fashion Week is really getting into its stride, and the Italian city has deemed Spring/Summer 2018 makeup to be loud and proud. We break down the most striking catwalk beauty looks seen so far.

Flower power

Moschino took the term ‘flower power' to fashionable new heights on Thursday, dressing up its star-studded lineup of supermodels as walking bouquets. But the real beauty statement came from the gamine, pixie cut wigs donned by the models, with Gigi Hadid seen here rocking a bright blonde crop. Thick, winged black eyeliner and visible lip liner kept the look elegant, yet slightly subversive.

In the Gallery

A model displays a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model displays a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model displays a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model displays a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model displays a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model displays a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model displays a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model displays a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model displays a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



Models parade at the end of the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



German designer Karl Lagerfield and Italian designer Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge the crowd at the end of Fendi's Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic

Comb-overs

Fendi injected some colour into its beauty look in an unexpected way — via teal and green-coloured hairpieces that were fixed onto the models' side partings and combed over one side of the head. Winged, feline-like eyeliner and nude lip kept the attention on the striking hair accessories.

Hot pink

Gucci made a statement with retro aviators on the catwalk — some of the models who didn't sport sunglasses wore lurid lavender eyeshadows with jewel-toned liner. The 1980s theme continued with big, voluminous blowouts, power earrings and hot pink lipstick.

Pop art

Byblos channelled a pop-art beauty aesthetic for spring, with models sporting candy toned eyeshadow applied all the way up to the brow bone, in shades of lime green, coral, and turquoise. Hair was kept loose and sleek, with a simple centre-part, and lips were worn nude.

Retro waves

Finger waves made a comeback on the catwalk at the Les Copains show, with hair pinned back and set in crisp waves. A dewy complexion and smudged rosy lip added to the romance of the look. — AFP-Relaxnews

Hot pink lipstick at Gucci. — AFP pic