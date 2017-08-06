Micro trend: Staying in the hoop

Alicia Keys sporting beaded multi-coloured hoops. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/@aliciakeysLOS ANGELES, Aug 6 — Hoop earrings have been on our radar for some time now, but supermodels and celebrities aren’t giving up on them yet. Here are five ways to wear summer’s hottest accessory.

Chunky

It’s no secret that Bella Hadid loves a good hoop earring, and the supermodel’s collection is certainly impressive. She recently took to Instagram to showcase a chunkier, mid-size model, and the result is summery and fresh. Try this Balenciaga ear cuff for a similar look.

Beaded

Alicia Keys is never afraid of making a bold style statement, as she recently proved when she took to Instagram sporting a beautiful pair of beaded multi-coloured hoops. Rebecca Minkoff has tapped into the trend with these thread beaded hoop earrings of her own, in contrasting shades of blue.

Delicate

Supermodel Karlie Kloss recently proved that she is a fan of the more discreet hoop earring, uploading a photo of herself wearing a tiny, delicate yellow gold pair. If this is more your style, then check out Californian designer Melissa Joy Manning, whose line includes this subtle pair of ¾ inch classic round hoops.

Bejewelled

Rihanna upped her game at a recent premiere for her new movie “Valerian” with a showstopping, jewel-encrusted pair of pink hoops that matched the colour of both her dress and her makeup. To add a little sparkle to your look this summer, try this rhinestone pair from Scandinavian brand Monki.

Outsized

Sometimes you just have to go all out, and if that is the case then take your cue from model Hailey Baldwin, who knows the value of an oversized pair of attention-grabbing hoops. This pair from Forever 21 should get your point across.

— AFP-Relaxnews