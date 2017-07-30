Micro trend: Feathers

Cast members Rihanna and Cara Delevingne pose as they arrive for the premiere of the film ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ in Saint-Denis near Paris July 25, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 30 — Rihanna’s Valerian promotional tour wardrobe has been setting the red carpet alight for days now, but it was her recent appearance in a feathered Prada concoction that really got tongues wagging.

The pop star donned a candyfloss pink outfit for the Paris premiere of her new movie earlier this week, with the look comprising a bead-fringed bralette and tight pencil skirt adorned with layers of pink and red feathers. Being RiRi, she used her plumes to maximum advantage, shimmying and shaking all over social media and generally looking like she was having a ball. And as it turns out, feathers might just be the funnest micro trend of 2017.

It started back in February at the Oscars, where nominee Octavia Spencer dazzled in a pearly grey Marchesa creation that featured a full feathered skirt. Sofia Boutella was no less resplendent in a sequinned Chanel dress that cut off mid-calf to reveal a plush downy hemline, and Halle Berry also channelled the look in fringed, gold Versace. The trend gathered traction for the MET Gala in May, with Blake Lively making waves with her peacock-esque Atelier Versace gown, and Julianne Moore opting for full plumage in a multicoloured mini dress. And it showed no signs of slowing down by the time the Cannes Film Festival rolled around — in fact, actress Araya Hargate took things to a new level when she teamed her Ralph & Russo gown with a full-length ostrich-feathered cape that trailed behind her.

However, if you balk at the idea of going full-on flapper girl, then the best way to inject a dose of feathery glamour into your summer wardrobe is to invest in some funky accessories. A colourful purse such as the Gucci Dionysus Medium Parrot Shoulder Bag is a bold nod to the trend, as are the ticklish-looking Miu Miu Swarovski Crystal and Feather-Embellished Slides. If you prefer something even more subtle then try out a pair of plumed earrings for a flirty summer look, such as Oscar de la Renta’s Marabou Feather Earrings, or Panacea’s Feather Shoulder Duster Earrings. And in terms of apparel, Prada’s Feather-Trimmed Crinkled Silk-Chiffon Camisole and Opening Ceremony’s Dip Dye Cropped Feather Tee make the trend about as wearable as possible. It’s time to ruffle some feathers this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews