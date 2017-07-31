Micro trend: Bringing back the fanny pack

Bella Hadid has been sported sporting fanny packs on several occasions over the last few weeks. — Picture via Instagram/hadidfashionNEW YORK, July 31 — Supermodel BFFs Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been trying out a new streetwear look recently, and it revolves around a controversial retro accessory.

The duo have been papped sporting fanny packs on several occasions over the last few weeks, putting their own high-fashion twist on the Eighties purse.

The revival of the fanny pack—also known as the bum bag, the waist bag or the belt bag—has been on the cards for a while, with major fashion houses Louis Vuitton, Alexander Wang and Gucci giving the design a designer revamp in recent catwalk collections. Celebrities from Rihanna to Jared Leto and Katie Holmes have all been spotted teaming their outfits with the practical accessories, but Jenner and Hadid have been its most strident champions.

Fanny packs are a convenient companion to the off-duty athleisure trend that the pair are so well known for, and can hold all the essentials without being bulky or cumbersome, so it’s no surprise that they have taken to wearing them around town. They like to mix things up by regularly slinging them over their shoulders or wearing them as cross-body bags for a unique take on the trend.

If you are ready to give the fanny pack a(nother) chance then there are plenty of options to choose from, including this classic Gucci marmont quilted bag in deep scarlet, this plush velvet version from Prada, and a pearly metallic model from Asos. Alternatively, you could channel everyone’s favourite street style star Leonardo DiCaprio, who caused widespread amusement and a few raised eyebrows earlier this month when he was spotted with his own handmade fanny pack fashioned from a good old plastic bag. — AFP-Relaxnews