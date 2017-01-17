Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 11:56 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Michael Kors enlists Joan Smalls, Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd for spring campaigns

Tuesday January 17, 2017
09:35 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Pierce Brosnan returns to TVThe Edit: Pierce Brosnan returns to TV

More Democrats not attending Trump’s inaugurationMore Democrats not attending Trump’s inauguration

The Edit: Piccadilly Circus goes darkThe Edit: Piccadilly Circus goes dark

The Edit: Eat chillies, live longerThe Edit: Eat chillies, live longer

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd for the Spring 2017 MICHAEL Michael Kors collection. —Picture courtesy of Mario TestinoTaylor Hill and Romee Strijd for the Spring 2017 MICHAEL Michael Kors collection. —Picture courtesy of Mario TestinoNEW YORK, Jan 17 ― For his Spring 2017 advertising campaigns, the American fashion designer Michael Kors has recruited a trio of top models ― Joan Smalls, Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd ― it was announced on January 15.

Replacing Freja Beha Erichsen, Joan Smalls is the new face of the Michael Kors Collection, while Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd star in the MICHAEL Michael Kors collection. Both Spring 2017 campaigns were shot by the legendary Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer Mario Testino.

Joan Small for Michael Kors Collection Spring 2017. — Picture courtesy of Mario TestinoJoan Small for Michael Kors Collection Spring 2017. — Picture courtesy of Mario TestinoWith a theme of “Powerful Romance”, the Puerto-Rican supermodel Joan Smalls is seen in a classic car, dressed in a floaty floral summer dress with white accessories. Models Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd are captured on-the-go in a selection of sleek and glamorous pieces from the MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2017 collection.

The global campaigns will debut in February 2017. ― AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline