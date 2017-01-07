Mexicans tuck into mammoth cake for Three Kings Day celebrations (VIDEO)

A boy takes a bite from a piece of ‘King Cake’, provided by Mexico City’s government for Three Kings Day. — Screen capture from Reuters videoMEXICO CITY, Jan 7 — Thousands of Mexicans gathered on Thursday to enjoy a piece of one of the country’s tastiest traditions: a mammoth King Cake provided by Mexico City’s government for Three Kings Day.

The event began when the children who attended the event released balloons with their letters to ask the Three Kings for gifts.

After the balloons were released, more than nine tons of the cake was sliced and distributed among the attendees.

Along with a slice of cake, residents also received packaged milk.

The King’s Cake celebration in Mexico City’s famed Zocalo Square honours the Three Kings’ visit to the newborn Jesus when, Christians believe, God was first revealed to the world in human form.

Several bakeries in Mexico City prepared this year’s tasty treat. The monumental cake has been distributed free of charge annually in the city centre since 2008. — Reuters