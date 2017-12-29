Metallic beauty looks for a dazzling New Year’s Eve (VIDEO)

Vlogger Holly Boon recommends a festive gold for the big night, because it is a shade that is known to complement all eye colours (not to mention all outfits). NEW YORK, Dec 29 ― What better way to toast the arrival of 2018 than with an extra-special makeup look for New Year's Eve? Take your pick from these three sizzling beauty looks.

Go for gold

Vlogger Holly Boon recommends a festive gold for the big night, because it is a shade that is known to complement all eye colours (not to mention all outfits). To craft the perfect golden eye look, she applies a base coat of concealer and translucent powder before contouring the eye socket with various shades of bronze shadow. She then reapplies a Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer and moves onto a glitter primer, moving on to apply a Peaches and Cream glitter in the bronze-gold shade “Famous.” Winged liquid eyeliner, mascara and dramatic false lashes complete the look.

Sparkle, sparkle

'Tis the season to be sparkly, so follow the advice of vlogger Amy's Beauty Box, and opt for a glittery eye with an equally festive bright red lip. After priming her eyelids, she dusts a reddish brown shadow into her eye socket crease. Amy suggests applying eyeliner before glitter for particularly sparkly looks, as it makes it easier to achieve a smooth line. She combines four different glitters (from LIT Cosmetics and Eye Kandy) for a unique result, using adhesive to attach the blend to her eye. She then overlines her lips, before filling them in with a bright red lip colour ― her preferred choice is YSL's Satin Liquid Lipstick.

The smoky

Like all classics, the smoky eye is a fail-safe that will never go out of style. Vlogger Teni Panosian has created a sleek, gunmental silver version for her NYE beauty tutorial, using only cream products to minimise fallout from powder eyeshadow. She starts by applying a black Maybelline Eye Studio gel liner to her lash line before blending and buffing it over her eyelids, and shading on top with a Maybelline Color Tattoo crayon. She then applies her silver cream eyeshadow (Maybelline Color Tattoo eye chrome in Silver Spark) with her fingers for a light coverage, focusing on the centre of the lid and the inner corner of the eye. Mascara and false lashes are all that is required to polish off the look. ― AFP-Relaxnews