Metal shades shimmer on Bafta red carpet

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) in London February 12, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 13 — Despite the chilly winter, guests at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards appeared to ditch traditional gowns for some fun and flirty looks, with metallics, sequins and embellished dresses dominating the red carpet.

“There weren’t that many classic ball gowns which often do come with the Baftas, because it is the creme de la creme,” said Marie-Claire UK deputy digital editor Holly Rains.

Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) in London February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Viola Davis holds the award for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Fences’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) in London February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Dev Patel holds the award for Best Supporting Actor, ‘Lion’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) in London February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Casey Affleck holds the award for Best Leading Actor for ‘Manchester by the Sea’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) in London February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Kenneth Lonergan holds the award for best original screenplay for ‘Manchester by the Sea’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) in London February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Damien Chazelle hold the award for Best Film, ‘La La Land’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) in London February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Emma Stone holds the award for Best Leading Actress, ‘La La Land’ at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) in London February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



The team behind ‘La La Land’ hold their awards for Best Film at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) in London February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic



Mel Brooks holds his Fellowship award at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) in London February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic

Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Williams and Sophie Turner lit up the red carpet with their sparkling outfits in metallic shades, with plunging necklines accentuating the sheen.

Stone, who took the best actress award home for her turn as an aspiring actress in the musical movie La La Land, wore a Chanel off-runway couture embellished silver outfit with matching cigarette pants and pointy heels.

Cruz chose a Grecian-inspired gown, and supporting actress nominee Williams shimmered in a knee-length, Swinging Sixties style dress.

Other actresses, including Amy Adams and Thandie Newton, opted for more classic silhouettes in darker colours, while Hollywood stalwart Meryl Streep defied the trend by turning up in a black blazer and trousers.

Emma Stone holds the award for leading Actress, 'La La Land' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, breezed past the waiting photographers as she and Prince William arrived at the awards in a black off-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown adorned with white flowers on green stems, paired with a loose updo and glistening earrings.

In the men’s department, a few actors played around with the standard monochromatic tuxedo. British actors Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield donned white jackets, and fashion designer and director Tom Ford wore a wine-coloured velvet jacket. — Reuters