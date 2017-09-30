Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Merck to stop development of hepatitis C treatments

Saturday September 30, 2017
10:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Miley Cyrus reinvents herself, turns to country musicThe Edit: Miley Cyrus reinvents herself, turns to country music

The Edit: Pope Francis is writing a document on fake newsThe Edit: Pope Francis is writing a document on fake news

Casualties of the Trump administration in his first eight monthsCasualties of the Trump administration in his first eight months

City minus Aguero, Mendy face stern EPL test against ChelseaCity minus Aguero, Mendy face stern EPL test against Chelsea

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Merck said yesterday it would discontinue developing an experimental drug combination for chronic hepatitis C. — AFP picMerck said yesterday it would discontinue developing an experimental drug combination for chronic hepatitis C. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 29 — US drugmaker Merck & Co said yesterday it would discontinue developing an experimental drug combination for chronic hepatitis C, as competition rises and patient population shrinks.

The decision was made after reviewing mid-stage trial data of the treatments, said the company, which currently sells hepatitis C drug Zepatier.

Merck is the latest drugmaker to move away from the hepatitis C market.

Earlier this month, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, said it would discontinue further development of its hepatitis C research.

Hepatitis C drugmakers have been struggling with slowing sales growth.

Market leader Gilead Sciences has seen total sales of its hepatitis C drugs — Sovaldi, Harvoni and Epclusa — sharply drop to US$2.9 billion (RM12.2 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30 from US$4 billion a year earlier.

Hepatitis C causes inflammation of the liver that can lead to diminished organ function or its failure.

An estimated 2.7 million to 3.9 million people in the United States have chronic hepatitis C infection, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline