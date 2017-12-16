Men’s fashion: Three male models to follow on Instagram in 2018

Jon Kortajarena currently has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. — Picture courtesy of Jon Kortajarena / InstagramLOS ANGELES, Dec 16 — They may not be kings of the catwalk or social media sensations (yet), but these three male models are major influencers in the making. Whether luxury globetrotters, artists at heart or budding photographers, they match their passion for fashion and modelling with an eye for the hottest trends in all kinds of fields. What better reason to get to know them on Instagram in 2018?

Jon Kortajarena, the high life

From celebrities to designers to general admirers, the Spanish model seduces everyone he encounters. The 32-year-old often features on magazine covers and regularly poses for labels like Tom Ford and Balmain. Plus, he is frequently spotted at the fashion world’s most coveted parties. He shares shots of his dream lifestyle with his 1.5 million Instagram followers. From glamorous pictures to artistic shots, and from paradise getaways to sexy poses, Jon Kortajarena goes all out to boost his number of followers and turn up the heat.

Account: www.instagram.com/kortajarenajon

Presley Gerber's Instagram account currently has 522,000 followers. — Picture courtesy of Presley GerberPresley Gerber, the rising star

While somewhat overshadowed in 2017 by his little sister, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber is definitely one to follow in 2018. As well as being a model of the moment, the son of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford shares striking professional and personal photos that often make an impression. Whether posing skateboard in hand on the rooftops of New York, in front of a private jet or alongside friends and family, Presley Gerber whips up plenty of enthusiasm on social media. His Instagram account alone already has some 522,000 fans and he could easily pass the million mark in 2018.

Account: www.instagram.com/presleygerber

Some 228,000 fashion fans follow Nicolas Simoes on Instagram. — Picture courtesy of Nicolas Simoes / InstagramNicolas Simoes, the French touch

This French model is very much in demand among major labels (Giorgio Armani, ST Dupont, Uniqlo) — and with a physique like his, it’s not hard to see why. Nicolas Simoes made a shrewd move in 2014 when he started his “Style by Simoes“ blog, ramped up his Instagram account and became one of France’s most trendy fashion influencers. As well as being the perfect ambassador for chic French style, Nicolas Simoes shares his passion for photography and travel with his 228,000 followers, who also discover new collections from the biggest fashion houses. As well as focusing on fashion, Nicolas Simoes also posts about watches, food and even design. His carefully crafted casual chic style is well worth checking out.

Account: www.instagram.com/nicolassimoes — AFP-Relaxnews