Men’s fashion comes to New York with colour, texture and picket signs (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 31 — Statements were made with colour, texture and picket signs on the first day of New York Fashion Week: Men's yesterday.

Robert James mixed fashion and politics to show his new collection. The New York based designer said since he was busy creating his new collection he was unable to join any of the recent protests and decided to voice his concerns on the runway.

His collection featured mainly three colours, olive, taupe and black. Some looks were created using bamboo fabrics and other bio-degradable materials.

Global fashion house David Naman returned to NYFW:M for the second time to present a 70s inspired line.

“Not the Ashton Powers 70s mod but something a little bit fun and a little bit — especially today, when everybody is too cautious and everybody's so just uncertain, we wanted it to be a little more fun. So we try to blend textures with scene. We try to do great evening pieces, but the things that will stand out,” explained Jon McKinney, the brand's director of global brand development.

Polish born, but New York raised designer, Rafal Swiader was thrilled to be showing his brand, R Swiader, at NYFW:M for the first time.

A live two piece band provided the soundtrack for the presentation.

“This season we're mixing elements of British punk with romantic side of Paris. The idea was to create a street gang of peace fighters. With everything that's going on in the world I think it's really important to stand up for our rights and what we believe in. So hopefully this collection stands for that.”

Other brands showing on the first day included Madien Noir and Private Policy, founded by two recent Parsons School of Design graduates.

NYFW:M will run four days and will feature the debut of Belgian fashion designer, Raf Simons' latest collection. — Reuters