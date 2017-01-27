Men’s fashion: 10 trends spotted at the fall/winter 2017 catwalk shows

Dolce & Gabbana's animal hoods. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 27 — What does the fashion world have in store for men next winter?

Ready-to-wear designers and labels have now revealed the major trends heading to menswear wardrobes for the fall/winter 2017-2018 season.

From bright colors and busy patterns to logos and baggy, oversized pieces, here’s a look at 10 key trends spotted on the catwalks of London, Milan and Paris at the last round of men’s fashion weeks.

Bright, vibrant colours

From colorful geometric patterns and vibrantly bright tones to fluorescent shades with a very 1990s vibe, designers have ditched winter’s usual palette of dark, monotone shades for host of bright colours, with lively and joyful collections for winter 2017-2018.

Oversized styles

Labels in London, Paris and Milan all agreed that loose-cut XXL styles will be big news next winter.

The supersize trend was rolled out to pretty much all staples of the menswear wardrobe, from pants to jackets to sweaters and coats.

Patterns and prints

Whether graphic, geometric, floral, abstract or socially conscious, patterns were everywhere at the fall/winter 2017-2018 menswear shows.

Designers mixed and matched motifs or showed head-to-toe looks, bringing an explosion of colour to the catwalk.

In the hood

In keeping with the sportswear trend, baggy sweaters and jackets were very much present on the runway.

This season’s offerings often featured hoods, whether classic, chic or eccentric in design, like Dolce & Gabbana’s animal hoods.

Back to basics

Escaping the various prints, embroideries and other embellishments, certain labels — like Lanvin and Salvatore Ferragamo — chose to reinterpret menswear classics with new shapes and updated tailoring, keeping it simple and classy for the ultimate in menswear chic.

Rainbow fur

After emerging last winter in womenswear, the trend for colored fur returns next season and branches out into men’s wardrobes, as seen at Fendi and Marni.

As well as ready-to-wear pieces, fur will also come to beanies, ushankas, gloves and shoes.

Logos, slogans and messages

Brands including Dior, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga, among others, played around with logos for their winter 2017-2018 menswear shows.

Others, like Vivienne Westwood, brought socially conscious messages to menswear wardrobes.

Chunky knits

With big, baggy gear and fur already keeping men snug this winter, chunky knitwear adds another layer of warmth.

Sweaters are worn loose and very long, like at Sibling or Boris Bidjan Saberi.

Checks and tartan

A host of designers revisited tartan for fall/winter 2017-2018, in classic, typically British style at Paul Smith, for example, or in more colorful versions at Issey Miyake.

Waist pack comeback?

The waist pack, bum bag, fanny pack, or whatever you want to call it, could finally make its big comeback next winter.

This 1990s throwback has been making timid appearances on the catwalk for a few seasons already, as if testing the water for a major return.

This season, designers seemed particularly keen to put the accessory in the spotlight, notably at Louis Vuitton and Hermès. — AFP-Relaxnews