Menopausal hormone therapy can help prevent abdominal weight gain

Hormone therapy could be an effective way of preventing weight gain in post-menopausal women. — Tsuji/Istock.com pic via AFPLAUSANNE, March 29 — New European research suggests that hormone therapy could reduce abdominal fat in menopausal women, which could also decrease the risk of conditions such as cardiovascular disease.

Carried out by researchers at Lausanne University Hospital in Switzerland, the team looked at data from 1,086 postmenopausal women between the ages of 50 and 80.

The researchers questioned the women on their current and past use of menopausal hormone therapy, and measured their body composition using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans.

They found the women who were currently on menopausal hormone therapy had a significantly lower level of abdominal fat tissue than women who had never received the therapy.

In addition, these women also had slightly lower total fat mass levels and body mass index measurements.

However, it appeared that the benefits of hormone therapy did not last once the treatment had stopped, with women who had previously used menopausal hormone therapy showing no reduction in abdominal fat tissue.

Moreover, regardless of how long women had used the therapy for or how much time had elapsed since they used last used the treatment, the researchers found that in all cases women rapidly regained the extra weight.

Women going through through menopause often find they put on weight more easily, with scientists still researching how to reduce this weight gain.

“Abdominal fat poses a risk for cardiovascular and bone health,” said researcher Georgios E. Papadakis. “When women stop menopausal hormone therapy, they need to be aware of the risk and ideally should increase their physical activity to combat the possibility of weight gain.”

The results can be found published online in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. — AFP-Relaxnews