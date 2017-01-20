Melania Trump channels Jackie-O in Ralph Lauren (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 — The United State’s incoming first lady Melania Trump wore an elegant powder blue suit made by iconic US fashion designer Ralph Lauren to her husband’s inauguration today and channelling Jacqueline Kennedy.

The soft and elegant cashmere dress fell to her knee, paired with a cross-over round neck jacket cut to the waist and matching suede gloves. In a break from the past, Melania wore her hair swept up with diamond stud earrings.

In the Gallery

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from services at St John’s Church during his inauguration in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president, at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic







Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, his wife Callista Gingrich, former Speaker of the House John Boehner and his wife Deborah Boehner arrive for the presidential inauguration in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Senators Bernie Sanders and John McCain arrive for the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic



Former US President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

The look won rave reviews online and earned comparisons with Jacqueline Kennedy, wife of Democratic president John F. Kennedy and considered one of America’s most stylish first ladies.

“With the historic swearing-in of her husband, Donald J. Trump, as the 45th President of the United States, the First Lady-elect will become America’s new first lady wearing an American designer who transformed American fashion, Ralph Lauren,” her spokeswoman said in a statement reported by Women’s Wear Daily.

Trump, a former fashion model originally from Slovenia, is American’s first foreign-born first lady since England’s Louisa Adams, wife of John Quincy Adams, who was president from 1825 to 1829.

She debuted the suit as she and her incoming Republican president made their way to St John’s Church in Washington before meeting President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle on the steps of the White House. — AFP

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from services at St John’s Church during his inauguration in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters pic