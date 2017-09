Melania joins children in planting, harvesting White House gardens (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 — First lady Melania Trump planted and harvested in the White House vegetable garden yesterday with a dozen children, most of them from the local Girls and Boys Club.

It was her first event at the garden, which was planted by former first lady Michelle Obama in 2009.

Trump, who wore a plaid shirt and matching red gloves, said earlier that the group would harvest vegetables including arugula, radishes and plant cabbage and spinach. — Reuters US First Lady Melania Trump works in the White House kitchen garden with students from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, at the White House in Washington September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic