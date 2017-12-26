Meghan Markle’s first royal Christmas (VIDEO)

LONDON, Dec 26 — British royals including Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle greeted delighted well-wishers who gathered to meet them after the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene's Church in the Sandringham estate, eastern England yesterday.

US actress Markle joined Queen Elizabeth and other senior Windsors for their family Christmas celebrations, in what commentators said was a break with royal protocol that royal partners must wait until they are married before being invited.

Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife Kate, who are expecting their third child in April, wished “Merry Christmas!” to the well-wishers, who gave Kate bunches of flowers.

The queen and her close family usually spend the festive season at her Sandringham estate, and they have attended the festive service at the local church for many years. — Reuters

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England December 25, 2017. — Reuters pic