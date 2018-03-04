Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Meghan Markle will have hen party with close friends

Sunday March 4, 2018
11:36 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chartThe Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chart

MACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5mMACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

The Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charityThe Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charity

China now hardening stance on Hong Kong, TaiwanChina now hardening stance on Hong Kong, Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Meghan Markle arrives at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England December 25, 2017. ― Reuters picMeghan Markle arrives at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England December 25, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, March 4 — The most anticipated wedding of the year is not far away and bride-to-be Meghan Markle will be having her hen party today according to UK’s Mirror.

According to the daily, the actress will be celebrating the day with her close friends at a luxury spa but the exact location is not known for security reasons.

Among the guests of honour at her hen party are Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, Kate Middleton, fashion designer Misha Nonoo and Violet von Westenholz, a close friend of Prince Harry.

However, Markel’s mother, Doria Radlan, will not be joining her daughter for the hen party. Radlan, who lives in Los Angeles, is said to have a very close relationship with her daughter. 

The royal wedding is set for May 19 and preparations are already well underway for the wedding.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram