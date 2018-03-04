Meghan Markle will have hen party with close friends

Meghan Markle arrives at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England December 25, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, March 4 — The most anticipated wedding of the year is not far away and bride-to-be Meghan Markle will be having her hen party today according to UK’s Mirror.

According to the daily, the actress will be celebrating the day with her close friends at a luxury spa but the exact location is not known for security reasons.

Among the guests of honour at her hen party are Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, Kate Middleton, fashion designer Misha Nonoo and Violet von Westenholz, a close friend of Prince Harry.

However, Markel’s mother, Doria Radlan, will not be joining her daughter for the hen party. Radlan, who lives in Los Angeles, is said to have a very close relationship with her daughter.

The royal wedding is set for May 19 and preparations are already well underway for the wedding.