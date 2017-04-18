Meghan Markle is going to Pippa Middleton’s wedding as Prince Harry’s date

Britain’s Prince Harry delivers a keynote speech at an International Mine Awareness Day reception at Kensington Palace in London April 4, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 18 — We’re not sure if this is a sign that an engagement could be in the works but Prince Harry is reportedly bringing Meghan Markle as his date to Pippa Middleton’s upcoming wedding celebrations.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is set to marry financier James Matthews on May 20 and although Markle will attend the big bash, she reportedly won’t be at the ceremony itself.

Why you ask? Well according to rules for the British royal family, plus-ones are generally only extended to couples who are engaged or married (The phrase “no ring, no bring” is often used to describe this). So this is why the Suits star is most likely expected to attend only the reception that evening.

Rules or not, it certainly looks like things are getting serious for the two love birds. Could this mean that another royal wedding is on the horizon? We’ve got our fingers crossed for sure!