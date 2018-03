Meet Auris Health’s robo-surgeon (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24 — This robot may be the surgeon of the future. Created by Auris Health, it is designed to conduct a biopsy. This demonstration shows how the device will operate on and maneuver through a human lung. In the future, the robot could be used without a human operator. — Bloomberg

