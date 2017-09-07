Matthew McConaughey and Kiehl’s team up to support autism

Matthew McConaughey has teamed up with Kiehl’s to raise funds and awareness for Autism Speaks, a charity he advocates. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 7 — Matthew McConaughey has designed a limited edition facial cream for skincare brand Kiehl’s — all in the name of supporting autism.

The Hollywood star has teamed up with the cosmetics brand to raise funds and awareness for Autism Speaks, a charity he advocates. The actor has created a colourful, interlocking puzzle label design for the Kiehl’s “Ultra Facial Cream Limited Edition 2017”, with each cream purchased helping to provide resources for families living with autism worldwide.

McConaughey also stars in a video clip for the Kiehl’s x Autism Speaks partnership, in which he talks about the importance of resources for autistic children. “Children with autism need our support and they need it right now,” he says. “They need early diagnosis, and they need access to services to give them a real chance at a better life.” Kiehl’s has published the video to its Instagram account and pledged to donate US$1 (RM4.22) to the Autism Speaks campaign for every time it is shared on social media. The total amount the brand will donate for the campaign is capped at US$200,000.

Kiehl’s is not the only beauty brand feeling charitable this fall — Parfums Christian Dior recently unveiled its “Dior Love Chain” concept to support education projects via the WE Charity, asking social media users to talk about what they would do for love. And Bioré Skincare marked the launch of its “Limited Edition Deep Cleansing Pore Strips” in August by joining forces with Girl Up, a United Nations Foundation campaign that aims to raise awareness and funds for programmes that help adolescent girls in need.

The Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream Limited Edition 2017 is currently available at http://www.kiehls.com for US$47.50. — AFP-Relaxnews