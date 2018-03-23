Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Matt Damon wants to solve the global water crisis (VIDEO)

Friday March 23, 2018
08:40 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Bayern linked with move for Spurs boss PochettinoBayern linked with move for Spurs boss Pochettino

The Edit: ‘Star Trek’ actor Anton Yelchin’s parents settle lawsuitThe Edit: ‘Star Trek’ actor Anton Yelchin’s parents settle lawsuit

‘Finished’ in politics, Sarkozy vows to clear name‘Finished’ in politics, Sarkozy vows to clear name

The Edit: Fine dining in the leafy suburb of TTDIThe Edit: Fine dining in the leafy suburb of TTDI

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, March 23 — Water.org & WaterEquity co-founders, Matt Damon and Gary White discuss investing in safe water access for various communities. They speak on .Bloomberg Markets’. — Bloomberg

Residents wait as they get their containers filled with drinking water from a municipal tanker at a slum in Kolkata March 22, 2017. ― Reuters picResidents wait as they get their containers filled with drinking water from a municipal tanker at a slum in Kolkata March 22, 2017. ― Reuters pic

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram