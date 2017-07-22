Mastering the art of the summer bob

Bella Hadid stepped it up a level earlier this week by slashing off several more inches of her hair, resulting in a choppy jawline length that looks great with a little summer-induced frizz. ― AFP picNEW YORK, July 22 ― The summer days might be getting longer, but when it comes to the most fashionable hairstyles of the moment, shorter is definitely better.

The past few weeks have seen everyone from Bella Hadid to Kate Middleton go for the chop, subtly transforming their looks in the process. Here are three ways to adopt the trend and keep cool this season.

The extreme bob

Bella Hadid first showed off her shorter tresses back in May at the Met Gala, where she walked the red carpet rocking a graduated bob that almost grazed her collarbones. But the supermodel stepped it up a level earlier this week by slashing off several more inches, resulting in a choppy jawline length that looks great with a little summer-induced frizz, proving she truly is a cut above the rest. Is the super-short bob set to become the next it-girl hairstyle?

The polished lob

Meanwhile, the “lob” (or “long bob”), is more popular than ever. Sarah Jessica Parker is one of the latest stars to jump on the bandwagon, unveiling her new shoulder-skimming waves earlier this month. But while the lob is commonly worn with a choppy, flyaway texture, there has been a swing lately towards a more polished finish. Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Sofia Richie are leading the way with their sleek blowouts, often tucking the ends of the hair under for a sleeker and more rounded silhouette.

The new mob

If a bob is too drastic a change, then consider what is fast becoming known as the “mob”, or the 'mom bob.' Perfectly illustrated by Kate Middleton, who recently delighted the critics by swapping her long tresses for a much fresher look, the style is a firm nod to fashion's current obsession with short hair. The shoulder-length style looks great worn loose and wavy, like Reese Witherspoon, and can easily be tied back on hot days. In the Duchess of Cambridge's case, a quick run-through with the curling tongs is all that is required for a bouncy summer style that is right on trend. ― AFP-Relaxnews