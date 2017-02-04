Last updated Saturday, February 04, 2017 11:13 am GMT+8

Masked teenagers chase children in centuries-old Spanish festival

Saturday February 4, 2017
10:25 AM GMT+8

Revellers, dressed as 'Zarramaches,' pose inside the city hall during celebrations to mark Saint Blaise's festivity in Casavieja, Spain February 3, 2017. — Reuters picRevellers, dressed as 'Zarramaches,' pose inside the city hall during celebrations to mark Saint Blaise's festivity in Casavieja, Spain February 3, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, Feb 4 — Spain's village of Casavieja observed its annual celebration of Saint Blaise yesterday, where masked 18-year-olds dress as “zarramaches,” a reference to their outlandish costumes topped by a multicoloured conical hat.

Teenagers gather at the central Spanish village's town hall, dressed in white robes, straw mats and cowbells, before parading through the streets brandishing wooden sticks and oranges and chasing younger children.

  • Revellers are helped to be dressed as ‘Zarramaches’ inside the city hall during celebrations to mark Saint Blaise's festivity in Casavieja, Spain February 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Revellers, dressed as ‘Zarramaches’, pose inside the city hall during celebrations to mark Saint Blaise's festivity in Casavieja, Spain February 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A reveller, dressed as ‘Zarramache’, leaves the city hall during celebrations to mark Saint Blaise's festivity in Casavieja, Spain February 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Revellers, dressed as 'Zarramaches', walk through the streets during celebrations to mark Saint Blaise's festivity in Casavieja, Spain February 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • A reveller, dressed as a ‘Zarramache’, chases a group of young girls during celebrations to mark Saint Blaise festivity in Casavieja, Spain February 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Revellers, dressed as ‘Zarramache’, stand inside a local church at the end of a mass during celebrations to mark Saint Blaise's festivity in Casavieja, Spain February 4, 2017. — Reuters pic.

  • Revellers, dressed as ‘Zarramache’, pose outside the local church during celebrations to mark Saint Blaise's festivity in Casavieja, Spain February 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

The origins behind the folk tradition that dates back centuries are unclear with some suggesting that the jangles of cowbells serve to purify the village. — Reuters

