Masked teenagers chase children in centuries-old Spanish festival

Revellers, dressed as 'Zarramaches,' pose inside the city hall during celebrations to mark Saint Blaise's festivity in Casavieja, Spain February 3, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, Feb 4 — Spain's village of Casavieja observed its annual celebration of Saint Blaise yesterday, where masked 18-year-olds dress as “zarramaches,” a reference to their outlandish costumes topped by a multicoloured conical hat.

Teenagers gather at the central Spanish village's town hall, dressed in white robes, straw mats and cowbells, before parading through the streets brandishing wooden sticks and oranges and chasing younger children.

In the Gallery

Revellers are helped to be dressed as ‘Zarramaches’ inside the city hall during celebrations to mark Saint Blaise's festivity in Casavieja, Spain February 4, 2017. — Reuters pic



The origins behind the folk tradition that dates back centuries are unclear with some suggesting that the jangles of cowbells serve to purify the village. — Reuters