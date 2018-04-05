Marc Jacobs launches new fragrance, fronted by Kaia Gerber

Introducing Daisy Love, the new fragrance from Marc Jacobs Fragrances featuring Kaia Gerber, Aube Jolicoeur and Faith Lynch. — Picture by Alasdair McLellan via AFP

NEW YORK, April 5 — Marc Jacobs Fragrances is launching a brand new perfume, with the help of supermodel Kaia Gerber.

The Coty-owned beauty brand has unveiled the new scent “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs,” described by the brand as a “radiant gourmand” fragrance, and it has signed up model of the moment Gerber to front its global campaign.

The perfume, which is the product of master perfumer Alberto Morillas, is the first new addition to the brand’s “Daisy” franchise in four years. A feminine and youthful scent, it features notes of crystallised cloudberries, daisy tree petals, and a warm blend of cashmere musks and driftwood, and aims to evoke “the bliss of watching the sun reflect on the ocean under clear blue skies.”

Rising fashion star Gerber, who was unveiled as the face of “Daisy Marc Jacobs” last spring, shares the spotlight with models Aube Jolicoeur and Faith Lynch for the new campaign. Shot entirely on film by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan, the imagery sees the trio lazing happily on the beach in the Californian sunshine, with Gerber playing a game of “Loves me, loves me not,” with a giant daisy.

“This time the campaign takes the carefree spirit of Daisy to the beach; which very much resonates with my personality, lifestyle, and my inner Daisy girl,” said Gerber in a statement.

“This past year we have focused on growing the Daisy franchise to be a major player in the industry,” added Simona Cattaneo, CMO of Coty Luxury. “Now, as we continue growing our partnership with Kaia Gerber, is the time to introduce an entirely new sister fragrance into the Daisy franchise.” — AFP-Relaxnews