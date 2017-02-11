Marc Jacobs Beauty taps elite make-up artists as new ambassadors

Marc Jacobs Beauty is looking to industry insiders for its new ambassadors. — AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 11 — Marc Jacobs Beauty has named three celebrity make-up artists as its latest brand ambassadors, with the trio tapped to create a variety of content across platforms.

Michael Ashton, Sarah Tanno and Hung Vanngo have each signed one-year deals to represent the beauty brand, a role which will see them curating digital content and campaigns, appearing on behalf of the brand at significant occasions, and making up famous faces with Marc Jacobs Beauty products, according to WWD.

Commenting on the tie-up, Catherine Gore, vice president and global general manager for Kendo, a division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, said the brand’s latest ambassadorial recruits — whose combined star-studded client rosters include the likes of Lady Gaga, Adele, Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski, Katy Perry, Karlie Kloss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Bosworth, Rose Byrne and Julianne Moore — are “an invaluable asset”.

“We are excited to see how they elevate and interpret the brand,” said Gore, adding, “They will be leveraged across every platform [at Marc Jacobs Beauty,] and we will continue to support their projects.” — AFP-Relaxnews