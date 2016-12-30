Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Mannequin Challenge hits new heights in space (VIDEO)

Friday December 30, 2016
02:54 PM GMT+8

Crew members aboard the International Space Station perform the Mannequin Challenge. — Screengrab from Facebook videoCrew members aboard the International Space Station perform the Mannequin Challenge. — Screengrab from Facebook videoORLANDO, Dec 30 — The Mannequin Challenge craze might be over, but we’ll let the crew aboard the International Space Station have the last word.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted this video to his Twitter yesterday showing five of the six crew members having a little fun in microgravity.

Pesquet explained in a Facebook post, “The result is kind of sci-fi spooky don't you think?” in a likely reference to the fact that the challenge is usually accompanied by the Rae Sremmurd song, Black Beatles.

The Mannequin Challenge went viral back in November and saw everyone from schoolchildren to presidential candidates posing like mannequins for the camera.

