Mannequin Challenge hits new heights in space (VIDEO)

Crew members aboard the International Space Station perform the Mannequin Challenge. — Screengrab from Facebook videoORLANDO, Dec 30 — The Mannequin Challenge craze might be over, but we’ll let the crew aboard the International Space Station have the last word.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted this video to his Twitter yesterday showing five of the six crew members having a little fun in microgravity.

We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights #Proxima pic.twitter.com/vlOglQ3lEh — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016

Pesquet explained in a Facebook post, “The result is kind of sci-fi spooky don't you think?” in a likely reference to the fact that the challenge is usually accompanied by the Rae Sremmurd song, Black Beatles.

The Mannequin Challenge went viral back in November and saw everyone from schoolchildren to presidential candidates posing like mannequins for the camera.