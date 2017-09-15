Mandy Moore signs up to be new face of Garnier

Mandy Moore wears Garnier Hair Colour — Nutrisse 53 (Chestnut). — Handout via AFPPARIS, Sept 15 — Mandy Moore has landed a new role — as Garnier’s newest Brand Ambassador.

The This Is Us actress and singer-songwriter has teamed up with the beauty brand to represent its haircare, styling and skincare products, and is kicking off the partnership by starring in the group’s new ‘Nutrisse’ hair colour campaign.

Moore, who has famously switched hair colours several times throughout her career, opens up to the cameras about how transforming her hair colour had an impact on the rest of her life.

“For me, it’s always been important that no matter how I change my look, I want the real me to shine through,” said Moore in a statement. “I love to change my hair because in a world where so much is out of my control, it makes me feel like I’m doing something to shake things up. But it’s deeper than blonde or brunette. It’s about figuring out how to make my outsides reflect my insides, and that takes a little soul searching.” She also took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her various hair transformations over the years.

Previous Garnier ambassadors include celebrities such as Tina Fey and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The new Nutrisse campaign starring Mandy Moore launches today, spanning print, TV, digital and social media content. — AFP-Relaxnews