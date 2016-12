Musician serenades wallaby with beautiful guitar strumming (VIDEO)

SYDNEY, Dec 30 — There’s nothing quite as captivating as a good acoustic guitar performance.

That certainly seems to be the case with this cute wallaby, who was entranced by Australian musician Joe Robinson’s take on Uli’s Jump.

Dubbed Wendy, the adorable wallaby bravely approached Robinson while he strummed away on the tune. Looks like you’ve got a new fan, Joe! Wendy the Wallaby is entranced by Australian musician Joe Robinson’s take on 'Uli’s Jump'.