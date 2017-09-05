Man dies after leaping into flames at Burning Man

A Burning Man participant evades a chasing firefighter and falls into the flames of the ‘Man Burn’ at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada September 2, 2017. — Reuters picRENO, Sept 4 — A man has died after running into the Burning Man festival’s blazing namesake effigy on Saturday.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada named him as Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, a US-born resident of Switzerland yesterday.

Witnesses described seeing a man slipping through a safety perimeter and sprinting for the flames as the “Man” burned at about 10:30pm on Saturday.

Widely shared graphic images showed him diving head-first into the massive fire.

CNN reported that “fire personnel attempted to pull him out but falling portions of the burning structure hindered their efforts.”

They were forced “to wait until the structure fell before they could go back into the flames and safely extract him from the debris.”

Mitchell was then airlifted to UC Davis Medical Centre in Sacramento, California.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital yesterday morning.

Mitchell was not under the influence of alcohol but a toxicology screening is pending, the sheriff’s office added.

Tens of thousands of people gather for the annual festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. The weeklong event of pop-up installations culminates in massive burns of the 50-foot effigy known as the “Man” as well as a structure called the “Temple”.