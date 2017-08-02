Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Man completes tour of France… on electric skateboard (VIDEO)

Wednesday August 2, 2017
08:21 AM GMT+8

PARIS, Aug 2 — Fabrice Gropaiz breezes into the courtyard outside of the Louvre Museum as he completes his tour of France on an electric skateboard.

This was nearly 20 years after he set a record for rollerblading around the world in 1999, skating 27,000 km (16,777 miles) in 28 months.

His new and improved electric skateboard has a big battery underneath it, he glides on it for six to eight hours a day, and travels with a solar panel to charge it.

His skateboard tour around France was a warm up for his next journey, where he plans on traveling 25,000 km (15,534 miles) around the world in 2018.

The record breaker wants the world to see, through his travels, that it can revolutionize its methods of transport. — ReutersGropaiz's skateboard tour around France was a warm up for his next journey, where he plans on traveling 25,000 km (15,534 miles) around the world in 2018. — Reuters picGropaiz's skateboard tour around France was a warm up for his next journey, where he plans on traveling 25,000 km (15,534 miles) around the world in 2018. — Reuters pic

