Man completes tour of France… on electric skateboard (VIDEO)

PARIS, Aug 2 — Fabrice Gropaiz breezes into the courtyard outside of the Louvre Museum as he completes his tour of France on an electric skateboard.

This was nearly 20 years after he set a record for rollerblading around the world in 1999, skating 27,000 km (16,777 miles) in 28 months.

His new and improved electric skateboard has a big battery underneath it, he glides on it for six to eight hours a day, and travels with a solar panel to charge it.

His skateboard tour around France was a warm up for his next journey, where he plans on traveling 25,000 km (15,534 miles) around the world in 2018.

— Reuters pic