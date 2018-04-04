Man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge, brings morning traffic to standstill (VIDEO)

SYDNEY, April 4 — The morning commute in Sydney was paralysed at its peak today, as police struggled to bring a man who climbed the city's harbour bridge back down to earth.

Police eventually arrested the man after an ordeal lasting around five hours.

The incident caused commuter chaos in the heart of Australia's largest city.

A commuter said: “I got chucked off the bus before North Sydney and I decided I'll just walk.

An hour late? Well I set off at seven, usually get in at eight, so two hours behind.”

Tourists standing in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on a hazy day October 21, 2013. — Reuters picLocal media reported the man climbed the bridge around 4.30am Sydney time, making his way to a precarious position right above the morning traffic.

Government officials said they understood it was a bad day for Sydney's commuters but told local TV that short of wrapping the bridge in barbed wire, there was little they could do to keep climbers off the landmark. — Reuters