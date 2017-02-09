Male contraceptive vasalgel passes animal tests (VIDEO)

Studies have shown the gel was 100-per cent effective at preventing conception. — Reuters video screengrab SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 9 — A new type of male contraceptive called Vasalgel may be able to provide a reversible and less invasive form of vasectomy.

Vasalgel is a polymer hydrogel injected into the vas deferens in order the block the sperm. The gel is permeable so that seminal fluids can still be released but the spermatozoa are too big to pass through the barrier.

Studies have shown the gel was 100-per cent effective at preventing conception. The gel is believed to have no interference with sperm production and hormone levels thus minimising the side-effects. The procedure can be easily reversed by an injection of sodium bicarbonate solution. — Reuters