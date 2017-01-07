Last updated Sunday, January 08, 2017 12:09 am GMT+8

Male beauty star Manny Gutierrez lands Maybelline campaign (VIDEO)

Saturday January 7, 2017
10:45 AM GMT+8

Vlogger Manny Gutierrez is Maybelline’s first male beauty ambassador. — Screengrab from InstagramVlogger Manny Gutierrez is Maybelline’s first male beauty ambassador. — Screengrab from InstagramLOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Maybelline has unveiled its first male beauty ambassador, vlogger Manny Gutierrez.

The cosmetics giant has signed up the makeup artist and Instagram and YouTube sensation to star in its upcoming campaign ‘That Boss Life,’ alongside beauty blogger Shayla Mitchell and sweepstakes winner Jackie Flowers.

The campaign, which features the brand’s ‘Big Shot’ mascara, sees the trio make over Flowers before heading into an exclusive party.

It doesn’t look like Gutierrez’s collaboration with the brand is a one-off. Sharing the clip to Instagram, Maybelline told fans: “Stay tuned for more this 2017 as we will continue to do big things with @makeupshayla, @mannymua733 and YOU.” — AFP-Relaxnews

