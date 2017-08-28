Malaysia’s largest inflatable fun run returns with new features

Titanland Festival 2017 is set to take place at The Selangor Turf Club on November 25, 2017. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaPETALING JAYA, Aug 28 — Come and enjoy one of the world’s largest inflatable fun runs as Titanland Festival returns this November with brand new attractions and features!

Relive your childhood fun times at this fantasy playground as it will be enhancing its fun experience by including more large-scale inflatables, a winterland thematic park, and a water challenge route.

Titanland Festival 2017 aims to amp up healthy lifestyle by taking the inflatable run to the next level!

Relive your childhood fun times at this fantasy playground. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaThe festival is set to take place at The Selangor Turf Club on November 25, 2017 with an expectation of 15,000 visitors nationwide.

There is also a post-race music festival happening, so be sure to check out the event!

Tickets for the Titanland Festival 2017 range from RM98 to RM180, and can be purchased via airasiaredtix.com. — TheHive.Asia