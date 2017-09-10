Malaysian designers present collections in New York

A model is prepared backstage before walking in runway at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York September 8, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 10 —Three Malaysian female fashion designers, currently in New York as part of a Malaysian women’s business and fashion mission organised by Peniagawati, showcased their haute couture collections that included a blending of modernity with the traditional.

The Malaysian fashion show, organised on Friday night at New York’s Crowne-Plaza hotel, was part of the Couture Fashion Week in which fashion designers from India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Slovakia, Russia, etc had also participated.

The three Malaysian fashion designers displayed their creative excellence with models of different ethnicities — African-American, Caucasian and Asian models — strutting during their catwalk before a discerning fashion-conscious audience.

Sara Jamaludin whose designs appeared under the insignia “Sara J” presented her Songket-based designs with the traditional hand-woven fabric material using gold and silver threads.

The motifs were generally patterned after the flora and fauna.

Sara, of Kuala Lumpur, is trying to bring Songket back into vogue and aiming to produce more affordable Songket to make it practical for daily use.

Her creations included a white dress with silver frills and green trousers and a pink dress with light-coloured stripes in different shades.

Eja Shahril, based in Kepala Batas, Penang, presented Muslim dresses that were syaria-compliant, with a host of elegant hijab designs and long flowing robes that were in keeping with the Islamic tradition.

Erma Fatima who runs the Rumah Karya Citra in Selangor, presented her “Mak Cun” collection of traditional contemporary designs, embedding a traditional touch in every piece of her work that combined modern and traditional fabric.

“Fashion is all about expressing and creating one’s identity,” said the film director and actress who had participated in the Asian Islamic Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur and the Torino Fashion Week in Italy.

She will also participate at the Beverley Hills show in December 2017. — Bernama