Make room in your wardrobe for these three key pieces in 2018

A Saint Laurent ‘80s-inspired dress by Anthony Vaccarello. From the Spring/Summer 2018 collection. — AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 31 — A new year is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some new clothes and accessories and update your look. The womenswear F/W 17-18 and S/S 18 shows in March and October 2017 gave us an insight into the direction fashion is taking in 2018. With the hottest trends in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best pieces to start the year in style.

An ‘80s-inspired dress

Big-name designers and fashion houses have put the eighties centre-stage for Spring/Summer 2018, producing a wide range of dresses inspired by this iconic decade. This trend is all about asymmetry and, most importantly, strong, broad shoulders.

Seen at Gucci, Mugler, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant.

A right-on-trend plastic handbag by Chanel. From the Spring/Summer 2018 collection. — AFP picA plastic handbag or shoes

Plastic is expected to be one of the biggest trends of the year. Karl Lagerfeld’s plastic designs were a highlight of Chanel’s catwalk show in Paris in the fall. hats, capes, mittens, handbags and shoes were featured in various forms of plastic.

Seen at Chanel, Off-White and John Galliano.

An XXL sweater or sweatshirt

The oversized theme will have a big impact on our wardrobes in 2018. This trend, which is closely linked to the sportswear vibe, was all over the catwalks in September and October 2017. Key pieces will be sweaters that are oversized or have extra-long sleeves, and XXL sweatshirts.

Seen at Thom Browne, Lacoste, Anrealage and MSGM. — AFP-Relaxnews