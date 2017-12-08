Majority of middle-aged women say hair influences how they feel

Women take scent into account when choosing a shampoo. — ariwasabi/Istock.com pic via AFPNEW YORK, Dec 8 — It is a truth universally acknowledged that the power of a good hair day is second to none. And it seems that the majority of middle aged women agree.

A new survey by haircare brand HairRx, titled the “HairRx Middle-Age Hair Care Report,” has found that almost 80 per cent of women aged 30-60 admit their personal outlook is influenced by their hair.

But while 32 per cent of those surveyed said they adore their hair, the majority (68 per cent) said they are only happy with their crowning glory sometimes, or wished they had someone else's hair altogether. Despite this statistic, 58 per cent spend just 0-15 minutes per day on their tresses.

The link between a good hair day and a positive outlook was also exposed in the report, with 39 per cent of the women surveyed saying that they rely on their hair to make them feel prettier, and 37 per cent admitting that great hair can make them feel more confident. Only 21 per cent said that their hair does not affect their mood.

When asked about their “hair goals,” the top three factors that women work on emerged as “strengthening,” “taming frizz” and “protecting hair colour,” which each gained 14 per cent of the vote.

Hydration is also a big issue, with 13 per cent of respondents aiming to reduce dryness, and 12 per cent most concerned with increasing volume. Some 83 per cent were in agreement that when it comes to choosing shampoos and conditioners, scent is something that they take into consideration.

The news comes just months after a similar report by Dove Men found that men are also very attached to their hair, proving that bad hair days are a problem faced by both sexes.

According to the “Dove Men+Care 2017 Men's Hair Census,” eight out of 10 men in the US see their crowning glory as a reflection of their personal style, and as something that helps them look both masculine and professional. Six out of 10 wish they had healthier-looking hair, while one out of five men even admitted to feeling jealous of a friend's hair.

The “HairRx Middle-Age Hair Care Report” involved 1,000 women from across the US. — AFP-Relaxnews