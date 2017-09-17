Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Maison Margiela channels forbidden attraction with ‘Wicked Love’

Sunday September 17, 2017
10:28 AM GMT+8

The Maison Margiela ‘Wicked Love’ fragrance. — AFP picThe Maison Margiela ‘Wicked Love’ fragrance. — AFP picPARIS, Sept 17 — Fall brings passion, danger and a taste of the forbidden from Maison Margiela, which is expanding its “Replica” fragrance collection with a new vibrant and sensual Eau de Parfum called “Wicked Love”.

Launched in 2012, the “Replica” line of Eaux de Toilette — since joined by Eaux de Parfum — are crafted to evoke familiar but forgotten moments, reproducing aromas synonymous with a familiar past, but also imaginary fantasies, emotions and dreams. Maison Margiela adds a new story to its collection with “Wicked Love”, embodying the universal fantasy of forbidden attraction.

Like other Eaux de Parfum in the “Replica” range, this new scent is unisex, offering a modern and gender anonymous interpretation of rose. More precisely, the scent centres around Centifolia roses, matched with jasmine and base notes of vetiver, cedar wood and white musk.

The sleek curves of the easily recognisable “Replica” fragrance bottle return with a metallic label, capturing the new codes of Maison Margiela’s “Artisanal” and ready-to-wear collections under the auspices of John Galliano. — AFP-Relaxnews

