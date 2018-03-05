Maison Lancome creates three fresh scents with ‘Eaux Grands Crus’

The three 'Eaux Grands Crus' by Maison Lancome. — Picture courtesy of LancomePARIS, March 5 — Two years after launching the “Maison Lancome” collection, celebrating the art of perfumery and the craft of selecting and blending scents, the French label has three new creations in store, dubbed “Eaux Grands Crus.” Each fragrance brings a new vision of freshness, in blends channeling contrast and depth.

Lancôme has signed up three esteemed perfumers to create fresh new scents, based on the idea of combining pairs of complementary aromas or extracts. The result is three new “Eaux de Parfum” fragrances, called “Oranges Bigarades,” “Iris Dragées,” and “Santal Kardamon.”

Christophe Raynaud created “Oranges Bigarades,” a citrus floral combining orange essence with bitter orange essence. This citrus duo is enriched with notes of bergamot and black pepper, and contrasts with a Ceylon black tea essence signature.

“Iris Dragées” was crafted by Nathalie Lorson, who matched two forms of iris — a resinoid and a distillate — matched with a sweet signature of sugared almonds.

Amandine Marie created “Santal Kardamon,” blending Sri Lankan sandalwood essence with sandalwood distillate. The woody aromas are enriched with mandarin and pink pepper, contrasting with a green cardamom liqueur signature. — AFP-Relaxnews