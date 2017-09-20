Maison Kitsune launches first fragrance with perfumer James Heeley

The ‘Note de Yuzu’ fragrance from Maison Kitsune x Heeley. — AFP picPARIS, Sept 20 — Maison Kitsuné, founded in Paris in 2002, adds a new string to its bow this fall with its first ever fragrance, an Eau de Parfum created by English perfumer James Heeley. “Note de Yuzu” is a unisex fragrance that’s due out September 28 in Maison Kitsuné stores and Heeley retailers.

Record label and ready-to-wear fashion house Maison Kitsuné is branching out into the world of fragrance with “Note de Yuzu,” its first ever scent designed by James Heeley. This isn’t the first time that the brand and the English perfumer have joined forces, as they have previously partnered on a line of scented candles.

The brand’s first unisex fragrance is designed to capture the bright and colourful energy of Maison Kitsuné and is inspired by the English, French and Japanese influences of the label and the perfumer.

The scent opens with notes of yuzu — a Japanese citrus fruit — plus mandarin and grapefruit, matched with a fresh, aquatic touch with sea salt and algae notes. Base notes bring aromas of Haitian vetiver and white musk.

The simple, minimalist bottle features a white label with yellow edging, nodding to the yuzu fruit. It features the name of the fragrance and the names of the two brands.

“Note de Yuzu” is out September 28 in Maison Kitsuné stores and Heeley retailers. Price: €90 (RM453) for 50ml and €130 for 100ml. — AFP-Relaxnews