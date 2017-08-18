Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Magnolia Pictures acquires Andre Leon Talley fashion documentary

Friday August 18, 2017
09:58 AM GMT+8

Fomer ‘Vogue’ Editor-at-Large Andre Leon Talle. —AFP picFomer ‘Vogue’ Editor-at-Large Andre Leon Talle. —AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — Magnolia Pictures has picked up Kate Novack’s biopic on former Vogue magazine editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley, with the film slated for release next year.

The fashion documentary, which is soon to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, chronicles the life and career of Talley, from Andy Warhol’s Factory in the 1970s to his coveted post at US Vogue.

Set to feature interviews with Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Valentino, the film is also said to include archival footage of the flamboyant fashion guru.

Magnolia has scheduled the pic to debut in theatres for spring 2018 (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews

