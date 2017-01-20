Magic Lantern Festival lights up historic London gardens again (VIDEO)

LONDON, Jan 20 — London's annual Magical Lantern Festival has again transformed the historic gardens of Chiswick House to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

This year the Silk Road was the theme of the festival, which opened on Wednesday night.

In the Gallery

One of the installations is seen at the Magical Lantern Festival, created to celebrate the Chinese New Year, at Chiswick House Gardens in London February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic



Visitors walk past an installation shaped like a dragon, at the Magical Lantern Festival, created to celebrate the Chinese New Year, at Chiswick House Gardens in London February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic



Visitors walk through one of the installations, at the Magical Lantern Festival, created to celebrate the Chinese New Year, at Chiswick House Gardens in London February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic



A couple walks past an installation at the Magical Lantern Festival, created to celebrate the Chinese New Year, at Chiswick House Gardens in London February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic



A child walks alongside one of the installations of Magical Lantern Festival, created to celebrate the Chinese New Year, at Chiswick House Gardens in London February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic



Visitors stop to take a picture of an installation at the Magical Lantern Festival, created to celebrate the Chinese New Year, at Chiswick House Gardens in London February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic



A visitor walks next to one of the installations at the Magical Lantern Festival, created to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Chiswick House Gardens in London February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic



Visitors walk past one of the installations at the Magical Lantern Festival, created to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Chiswick House Gardens in London February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic



A visitor walks next to one of the installations at the Magical Lantern Festival, created to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Chiswick House Gardens in London February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic



A visitor walks next to one of the installations at the Magical Lantern Festival, created to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Chiswick House Gardens in London February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic



One of the installations is seen at the Magical Lantern Festival, created to celebrate the Chinese New Year, at Chiswick House Gardens in London February 4, 2016. — Reuters pic

The normally tranquil neo-classical gardens now boast 60,000 light bulbs in 1,500 traditional Chinese lantern installations replicating a journey along the ancient Silk Road, past ancient Rome's Colosseum, the Egyptian pyramids and a 15 metre sculpture of London's Houses of Parliament.

“The Silk Road is a link between China and the Western countries for a thousand years already,” said the show's designer Ian Xiang of Weli Creative.

“And now the Silk Road is reviving, so that is what is this Magical Lantern Festival Silk Road is representative of a a revival of Silk Road. So you can find loads of the famous stories and landmarks along the Silk Road, for example, stuff from modern London, across Europe, Middle East, central Asia back to ancient China,” he added.

Image of the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the historic London gardens from the Reuters video.For 2,000 years people in China have been making delicate silk lanterns, symbolising new beginnings, letting go of old grudges and good fortune.

The 29-day-long festival of light and colour includes a combination of both traditional lanterns and the latest technology, including virtual reality. — Reuters