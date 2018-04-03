MAC celebrates Aaliyah with new beauty collection

MAC Cosmetics’ Instagram reveal of the 2018 Aaliyah collection. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 3 — After months of speculation, MAC has lifted the lid on its upcoming Aaliyah-themed makeup collection.

The cosmetics giant took to social media yesterday to offer a sneak peek of its MAC X Aaliyah series, which is set to launch this June, declaring: “Aaliyah lives on in a makeup collection influenced by her groundbreaking work in music and film.”

The collection will pay homage to the late musical star’s influential work and 1990s beauty aesthetic. Images posted to the brand’s Instagram page reveal that the series will feature a nine-shade eye palette containing sultry plum, ochre and rose hues inspired by one of the singer’s music videos. A second image unveils a single lipstick in a buttery toffee shade, similarly inspired by the name of an Aaliyah song. Both products are encased in sleek burgundy packaging with silver embossing.

MAC isn’t the only makeup brand celebrating R&B star Aaliyah’s signature beauty look this season — indie beauty label Melt Cosmetics also got in on the act in March, with the launch of an eye makeup series eye makeup series inspired by the colours of the singer’s Aaliyah album cover.

The MAC X Aaliyah collection will hit maccosmetics.com on June 20, before going on sale in stores across North America on June 21. — AFP-Relaxnews