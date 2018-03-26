Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

LVMH’s Vuitton taps Off-White’s Virgil Abloh to design menswear

Monday March 26, 2018
Logos of the Louis Vuitton brand are seen outside a Louis Vuitton store in Bordeaux, southwestern France, October 4, 2016. — Reuters picLogos of the Louis Vuitton brand are seen outside a Louis Vuitton store in Bordeaux, southwestern France, October 4, 2016. — Reuters picPARIS, March 26 — LVMH’s Louis Vuitton brand, the biggest revenue driver at the French luxury goods group, said today it had hired Virgil Abloh, the founder of streetwear label Off-White, to design its menswear collections.

Abloh takes over from Kim Jones, who was last week named as the new designer of menswear at Christian Dior, another LVMH label. Abloh’s first men’s collection for Vuitton will be presented in June, the firm said.

The overhaul at Dior and Vuitton coincides with reshuffles elsewhere at LVMH, as billionaire boss Bernard Arnault seeks to breathe new life into some labels and lift others to a new level by expanding product lines. — Reuters

