LVMH to open its doors to visitors in 2018

PARIS, Dec 13 — Luxury fashion and lifestyle conglomerate LVMH is once again inviting the public to visit its ‘maisons’ in 2018.

The group has announced that the upcoming edition of ‘Les Journées Particulières,’ in which it opens its doors to showcase the expertise of its creatives, will take place on October 12 through October 14 next year.

Visitors will be able to discover the exceptional heritage of more than 40 LVMH ‘maisons’ from the group’s portfolio, which includes brands such as Louis Vuitton, Céline, Kenzo, Givenchy and Fendi, as well as haute jewellery and watchmakers Bvlgari and TAG Heuer.

“Les Journées Particulières is a special opportunity for the LVMH Group to share the passion that inspires all our employees,” said Antoine Arnault, Chief Executive Officer of Berluti and member of the LVMH Board of Directors, in a statement.

“In 2018 the event will more than ever underline our commitment to artisanal excellence, along with our strong contemporary engagement.”

The concept of ‘Les Journées Particulières’ was first debuted in 2011 by the luxury group, and the 2016 edition attracted 145,000 visitors.

Another luxury fashion group, Kering, has also recently adopted the habit of offering the public a behind-the-scenes glimpse at its work, opening the doors of its Parisian headquarters to the public back in September to showcase two temporary exhibitions.

The group, which includes Gucci, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Balenciaga, made the move to celebrate the 34th edition of the European Heritage Days. — AFP-Relaxnews