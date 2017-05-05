Luxury fashion takes to the street

Louis Vuitton x Fragment. — Handout via AFPPARIS, May 5 — The love affair between high fashion and streetwear shows no sign of slowing down, with Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with Japanese brand Fragment hitting stores on May 5.

Fragment was founded by Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara, who first made a name for himself as one of Tokyo’s first hip-hop DJs. The slick line, which comes as part of Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection, is almost entirely monochrome, with the iconic monogram print reimagined in charcoal grey and black. Prices range from €220 (RM1,046) for a set of two cotton bandanas to €2470 for a travel bag.

While the collection — which has so far only been available in exclusive pop-up shops — is likely to sell out fast, it’s far from the most hyped collaboration this year; in fact, it isn’t even the most hyped Louis Vuitton collaboration this year. Read on for some of the most talked-about high fashion-meets-streetwear partnerships.

Louis Vuitton x Supreme

This collaboration dominated Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection, with Supreme’s recognisable logo and trademark red color scheme taking over a host of Louis Vuitton pieces, including blankets, backpacks and carryalls. There’s even a trunk-style skateboard carrier, which is rumoured to be priced at an eye-watering US$54,000. The collection will be available from July.

Moncler x Off White. — Handout via AFPMoncler x Off White

These two Milan-based brands first teamed up for Fall/Winter 2016, and it went so well that they collaborated again for Spring/Summer 2017. The capsule collection, which is available now, includes Off White’s take on some Moncler staple pieces, such as the lightweight puffer jacket, as well as a T-shirt, a baseball cap and a windbreaker.

Gosha Rubinskiy x Fila, Kappa and Sergio Tacchini

The more collaborations the better for edgy Russian fashion designer Gosha Rubinskiy, who teamed up with not one but three retro sports brands for his Spring/Summer 2017 collection, which featured the logos of Kappa, Fila and Sergio Tacchini.

Gosha Rubinskiy x Fila. — Handout via AFPVetements x everyone!

Demna Gvasalia, the creative brains behind subversive label Vetements took the idea of collaborations to the next level for Spring/Summer 2017, by featuring pieces from over 17 different brands. The collection included jeans by Levi’s, tracksuits by Reebok, hoodies by Champion and velour jumpsuits by Juicy Couture.

Louis Vuitton x Supreme. — Handout via AFPMissoni x Pigalle

"When heritage meets sportswear" is how Missoni introduced its capsule collection with upscale streetwear brand Pigalle, which went on sale last month at trendy concept stores such as Colette in Paris and Dover Street Market in Tokyo. The range uses Missoni archive fabrics dating from 1985 to 2010 to rework Pigalle pieces including bomber jackets, T-shirts and a deerstalker cap.

Alexander Wang x Adidas Originals

Alexander Wang’s minimal, sporty aesthetic was the perfect fit for Adidas, who collaborated with the American designer on a range of apparel and footwear that went on sale earlier this year. The collection is heavily influenced by basketball, and includes high-top sneakers, colourful jerseys and zip-up jackets.

Nike x Olivier Rousteing and Riccardo Tisci

Though these two collaborations went on sale last year, they deserve an honourable mention. Nike’s collaboration with Balmain designer Rousteing included sleek black pieces with plenty of gold accents that were equally at home in the club or on the basketball court, while former Givenchy man Riccardo Tisci went for bold floral prints. — AFP-Relaxnews