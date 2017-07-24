Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Lumberjacks chop their way into victory at world contest (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 24 — More than 100 competitors from around the world gathered in Wisconsin this weekend to test their chopping, climbing, and log rolling skills at the World Lumberjack Championships.

Groups of men and women grabbed their axes and saws to see how quickly they could chop and saw through wood, or how long they could keep their balance while rolling a log floating in water.

One of the more spectacular events pits two competitors against each other to see who can be the first to climb, using spiked boots and leather straps, to the top of a 27.4 metre pole before letting go and sliding back down.

The annual event, which was first held in 1960, took place over three days from July 20-22 in the small town of Hayward. — Reuters

