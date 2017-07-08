Lululemon and Taryn Toomey reveal ‘The Class’ inspired capsule collection

Taryn Toomey has teamed up with Lululemon on a new capsule collection. — Picture courtesy of Lululemon

NEW YORK, July 8 — Lululemon has unveiled a new capsule collaboration this week — a limited edition range with Taryn Toomey, the creator of hot fitness programme of the moment, The Class.

Lululemon x The Class by Taryn Toomey was released online and in selected stores Thursday, inspired by The Class and its “cathartic movement experience.”

Held at Toomey’s studio in New York as well as in locations around Los Angeles, Nantucket, the Hamptons and Vancouver, The Class is the fitness trend of the moment.

Fans of the sessions (who reportedly include Jennifer Aniston) flock to The Class for its combination of calisthenics and plyometrics, guided meditation and yoga, and aerobic and anaerobic exercise for a fitness experience designed to strengthen the body and clear the mind.

With these techniques and methods in mind Toomey has designed a collection to enable freedom of movement in her classes and in a colour palette designed to calm the mind.

Pale greys, dusky pinks and white, inspired by the design of Toomey’s New York studio and her love of crystals, have been combined with cashmere and silk blend fabrics to create a soft, feminine, and luxurious collection.

The breathable fabrics have also been chosen for their softness and comfort and to feel light and airy against the skin, a feeling Toomey hopes The Class devotees experience at the end of a session. — AFP-Relaxnews